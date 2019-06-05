close

Central Board of Direct Taxes

CBDT extends due date for filing of TDS statement in Form 24Q

It has also extended the due date for issue of TDS certificate in Form 16 for financial year 2018-19 from June 15 to July 10

New Delhi: With a view to redress genuine hardship of deductors in timely filing of TDS statement in Form 24Q on account of revision of its format and consequent updating of the File Validation Utility for its online filing the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date of filing of TDS statement in Form 24Q for financial year 2018-19 from May 31 to June 30/

It has also extended the due date for issue of TDS certificate in Form 16 for financial year 2018-19 from June 15 to July 10.

CBDT had earlier notified amended Form 24Q for filing TDS statement by deductors of tax on April 12. Subsequently, the File Validation Utility (FVU) for online filing of Form 24Q was updated by NSDL on May 21.

