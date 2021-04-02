CBIC defers printing of QR code on B2C invoices till July 1

The government has postponed the requirement of printing dynamic QR codes on B2C (business-to-consumer) invoices generated by businesses for three months till July 1. This QR code helps in verifying the details of the digitally signed e-invoice of consumers.

In its latest notification, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had waived the amount of penalty payable by a registered person for non-compliance of provisions of dynamic QR code in B2C invoices till June 30, 2021, subject to the condition that businesses comply with the provisions from July 1, 2021.

Previously, CBIC had delayed the date for implementation of QR code to October 1, 2020, and further deferred QR code in B2C invoices to December 1, 2020.

CBIC had then waived the amount of penalty payable by a registered person for non-compliance with provisions of dynamic QR code in the period till March 31, 2021. Lastly, now the date has been deferred till June 30, 2021.

