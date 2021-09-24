हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Central government employees

Central Government Employees’ pension to stop after attaining 70 years? Know the truth

The assertions made in these media reports are FAKE, the PIB Fact Check stated.

Central Government Employees’ pension to stop after attaining 70 years? Know the truth

According to PIB Fact Check, a Bengali daily newspaper published an article on September 13, 2021, stating that the Centre is considering terminating pensions for retired central government officials once they reach the age of 70 to 75.

The  PIB Fact Check further revealed that the central government pensioners would be paid a lump sum payment called "Sustenance Allowance" that will be 40 to 60% of their pension amount and will not be subject to Dearness Relief (DR).

As per the fact checker, another news website has reported, citing this story by the Bengali daily, that the Centre plans to discontinue paying central government retirees once they reach the age of 70 to 75 years.

The assertions made in these media reports are FAKE, the PIB Fact Check stated.

The PIB Fact Check further added that the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare have neither moved nor considered such a proposal.

“Bartaman Patrika & http://babushahi.com have falsely reported that a proposal to stop the pension of Central Govt pensioners after the age of 70-75 years, is under consideration. @FinMinIndia & @DOPPW_India has neither moved nor contemplating any such proposal,” PIB Fact Check tweeted.

The Nodal Department for formulating policy on pension and retirement benefits for Central Government Civil Employees is the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare.

