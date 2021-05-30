Centre to provide financial cushion to families losing earning member to COVID-19, check top 5 benefits

New Delhi: In a bid to support the families severely affected financially by the wrath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian government on Saturday (May 29) rolled out a slew of welfare measures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the benefits in his address. Here are the top 5 measures aimed at supporting families:

1. Pension benefits

The Indian government announced that the dependents of those who have lost an earning member of the household amid the pandemic will be given a family pension under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

The dependent family members will be entitled to pension benefits equal to 90% of the average daily salary taken by the employee as per the existing norms. The benefit will be available with retrospective effect from 24.03.2020 and till 24.03.2022 for all such cases.

2. Insurance benefits

Families of those who have lost an earning member will also get insurance benefits from the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme. The amount of maximum insurance benefit has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

The provision for a minimum insurance benefit of ₹ 2.5 lakh has also been restored by the Indian government. The insurance benefits will be retroactively provided from 15 February 2020 for the next three years.

3. Continuous employment

Families of contractual and casual workers will be able to benefit from the continuous employment clause. The government said that the rules of continuous employment have been liberalised. Detailed guidelines in regard to continuous employment will be issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

4. PM CARES for children

Children who have been orphaned due to Covid-19 will be supported under the 'PM-CARES for Children' scheme. A corpus of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to children when they turn 23 years of age. They’ll also get free primary and secondary education.

5. Medical insurance for children

The Indian government is offering free health insurance to all the children who lost their parents to Covid-19 under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY). The scheme free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh at empanelled private and government hospitals.

