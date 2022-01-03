Changing address in Aadhaar card? Here’s how to do it online

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides a variety of online Aadhaar services, such as phone number and address changes, name updates, and more. We previously discussed how to modify or update the phone number associated with your Aadhaar card. Today, we'll speak about how to deal with Aadhaar updates.

If you've moved to a new address or the address printed on your Aadhaar is incorrect, you can update it online. All you have to do is go to the UIDAI website and follow the steps outlined below.

How to update/change address in Aadhaar card:

Step 1: To begin, go to the UIDAI website or type http://uidai.gov.in/ into your browser.

Step 2: Select 'My Aadhaar' from the drop-down menu in the top-left corner of the website.

Step 3: On the following page, select the 'Update Demographics Data Online' option from the drop-down menu in the website's top left corner.

Step 4: Then, click the 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar' option and fill in the relevant information in the provided field.

Step 5: After filling in the required information, such as the Aadhaar number and captcha, select the Send OTP option. The OTP will, in particular, be delivered to the registered mobile number.

Step 6:Enter your six-digit mobile phone number in the box provided and press enter.

Step 7: After that, go to the demographics data option and fill in the relevant information.

Step 8: Once you've completed all of the fields, select the Proceed option.

Step 9: You must upload scanned colour copies of verification documents, such as (in this case) proof of address, to modify the address. Select the option to submit.

Step 10: You can now see a preview of the Aadhaar modifications you've made. UIDAI will provide you with the URN request number, which you can use to check the status of the update.

