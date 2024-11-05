Chhath Puja 2024 Bank Holiday: Check Dates, List Of Cities Where Branches Are Closed

New Delhi: Banks will remain closed in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand and West Bengal on 7th November due to evening Arghya on the occasion of Chhath Puja. The the next day i.e. on 8th November, too there is a bank holiday in Bihar, Jharkhand because of due to the morning Arghya. There is no bank holiday in Delhi on 8th November on account of Chhath Puja. Meghalaya will have bank holidays because of Wangala festival on November 8.

Bank branches in several states will be closed for 4 straight days owing to regional festivities and RBI holiday list. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of November 2024.

Bank Holiday For 4 Straight Days In THESE States

November 7 (Thursday) Chhath Puja: Bank branches in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal to be closed

November 8 (Friday) Chhath Puja & Wangala Festival: Bank branches in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya will remain closed

November 9 (Saturday) Second Saturday: Nationwide Bank holiday

November 10 (Sunday): Nationwide Bank holiday

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Kanakadasa Jayanti in Bengaluru, but in Agartala it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

November 2024 Bank Holiday List

Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava: November 1

Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day: November 2

Chhath (Evening Arghya): November 7

Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival: November 8

Egaas-Bagwaal: November 12

Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima: November 15

Kanakadasa Jayanti: November 18

Seng Kutsnem: November 23

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

Sunday: November 3, 10, 17, 24

Second Saturday: November 9

Fourth Saturday: November 23

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.