Chhattisgarh Government To Give Unemployment Allowance Of Rs 2,500 Per Month From April 1 --Know Eligibility And Other Details

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh government will start rolling out its Unemployment Allowance scheme in the state from 1st April 2023 onwards. Under the scheme the state government will give Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youth in the Chhattisgarh.

The Chhattisgarh Government has announced a provision of Rs 250 crore in the budget for this purpose.

The State's Unemployment Allowance scheme was announced by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel when he presented the annual budget of Rs 1,21,500 crore for the financial year 2023-24 on 6th March 2023. CM Baghel, who is in charge of the finance portfolio, also said that the monthly honorariums for anganwadi workers, house guards, village kotwars, and other employees would be increased.

Eligibility To Get ChhattisgarhUnemployment Allowance Of Rs 2,500

The applicant of Unemployment Allowance scheme must be a native of Chhattisgarh. Under the scheme, unemployed youth in the age group of 18 to 35 years who have passed Class XII, and with an annual family income of less than 2.50 lakh will be given the allowance of Rs 2,500 per month.

Additionally, he/she must be enrolled in any district employment and self-employment guidance centre of Chhattisgarh, and have had his employment registration for at least two years as on April 1 of the year of application.

Mode Of Payment For ChhattisgarhUnemployment Allowance Of Rs 2,500

The unemployed will receive monthly payments of Rs 2500 on their bank accounts directly. The unemployed youth will also receive training for developing their skills, and consequently get assistance in finding work.