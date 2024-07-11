Citibank Online To Be Discontinued From Tomorrow, 12 July For Former Citi Retail Banking Customers

New Delhi: Citibank has informed the customers Citibank online will be discontinued from tomorrow, 12 July 2024 for former Citi retail banking customers.

“Citibank Online will be discontinued for former Citi retail banking customers from 12th July 2024. Please visit the Axis Bank website from 15th July 2024 onwards for more information for first time users of Axis systems,” the bank said.

“Citi India consumer banking customers are now served by Axis Bank. Citi India has transferred ownership of its consumer banking business to Axis Bank,” it added.

Consumer banking customers can continue to use all existing Citi products and/or services, branches, ATMs, internet banking and Citi Mobile App as usual.

Axis Bank is the provider of Citi branded consumer banking products in India temporarily and Citi India is providing certain services in respect of those products.

“The trademarks "Citi", "Citibank", "Citigroup", the Arc design and all similar trademarks and derivations thereof are used temporarily under license by Axis Bank from Citigroup Inc. and related group entities,” said the banks.

Meanwhile, Axis Bank has informed customers that the migration of all relationships, including card(s) will be completed by 15-07-2024.

"We will keep you duly informed of any changes to this timeline. Upon completion of the migration, i.e., 15-07-2024 onwards, you can start enjoying the benefits of your new Axis Bank card(s) on your existing Citi-branded card(s). Your Citi-branded card(s) will continue to work seamlessly till you receive your new Axis Bank card(s) within a few months after the migration. We will share more details with you in due course," the bank has said in its FAQ segment.