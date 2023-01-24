Conduct Banking Transactions by Just Using Your Aadhaar Number --Know how Aadhaar Enabled Payment System Works
AePS allows Aadhaar card holders with linked bank accounts to conduct transactions swiftly and easily. Only the bank name, Aadhaar number, and fingerprint are required.
New Delhi: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the umbrella organization of all retail payments system in India, in collaboration with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) offers “Aadhaar based Remittance Service (ABRS)” to the people having a genuine Aadhaar card.
Aadhaar Enabled Payment Systems or AePS is a bank led model which allows online interoperable financial inclusion transaction at PoS (MicroATM) through the Business correspondent of any bank using the Aadhaar authentication. AePS allows you to do six types of transactions
Check the list of Banking Services Offered by AePS
Cash Deposit
Cash Withdrawal
Balance Enquiry
Mini Statement
Aadhaar to Aadhaar Fund Transfer
Authentication
BHIM Aadhaar Pay
Other Services offered by AePS:
eKYC
Best Finger detection
Demo Auth
Tokenization
Aadhaar Seeding Status
The only inputs required for a customer to do a transaction under this scenario are:-
Bank Name
Aadhaar Number
Fingerprint captured during enrollment.
Step by step process to transfer money by Just Using Aadhaar Enabled Payment Systems (AePs)
Visit your local banking correspondent
Enter your Aadhaar number in the PoS machine
Select the transaction type
Enter the bank’s name
Enter the amount you choose for transaction
Now, provide your biometrics to confirm the payment
You will get a receipt after your transaction is successful
Aadhaar card holders will not need to remember/make multiple inputs for initiating financial transaction while using Aadhaar Based Remittance System. Input only one number i.e. Aadhaar card, and all your banking needs can be solved. Aadhaar Based Remittance System can be utilized for Instant transfer of various government benefits.
