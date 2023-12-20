New Delhi: A policeman, from what appears to be from Jammu and Kashmir has shared his experience in getting a personal loan from HDFC Bank. He has alleged said that he was denied personal loan for the nature of his job.

Tagging the Home Ministry and Jammu and Kashmir Police on X (formerly Twitter), the user by the name of Imtiyaz Hussain has tweeted, "Applied for personal loan in @HDFC_Bank. Was shocked to know that they don’t provide loans to policemen as a policy. It is so hurtful and insulting to know. The men in Khaki who toil day and night in service of our great nation being treated like this should be unacceptable to every citizen.

Applied for personal loan in @HDFC_Bank. Was shocked to know that they don’t provide loans to policemen as a policy. It is so hurtful and insulting to know.

The men in Khaki who toil day and night in service of our great nation being treated like this should be unacceptable to… — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) December 19, 2023

HDFC Bank has however denied the claims made by the cop and responded saying that there is no such policy by the bank. Infact, the bank said that there are several policement who are the bank's customers.

"Hi Imtiyaz, we would like to clarify that there is no such policy. Many policemen across the country are our esteemed customers, having availed loans from us. We are sorry about your experience and will be in touch with you regarding the issue faced. -Team HDFC Bank".

Hi Imtiyaz, we would like to clarify that there is no such policy. Many policemen across the country are our esteemed customers, having availed loans from us. We are sorry about your experience and will be in touch with you regarding the issue faced. -Team HDFC Bank — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) December 19, 2023

Hussain twitter thread opened a lot of discussion on the topic with comments pouring from several sections.

Journalists and lawyers too. I was refused a car loan 20 years back even though my company had an account there and I had a salary account there! They took signed cheques from me, made me wait 2 weeks, called me to the bank and then I heard them talking loudly that they don’t… December 19, 2023

Meanwhile Nirav Modi, Mehul Chowksi, Vijay Mallya et all are given massive loans and allowed to abscond with no repercussions. — Bandit (@BanditOnYour6) December 19, 2023

Meanwhile, some twitter users have also tagged the RBI to look into the matter.