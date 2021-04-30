COVID-19: Get free vaccines if you have taken home loan from THIS company

Many Indian companies have announced that they are going to cover the cost of vaccines for their employees. However, Shriram Housing Finance has announced that the mortgage lender will provide free vaccine to its 20,000 affordable housing customers.

Shriram Housing Finance is providing free vaccine to two members of a family, and there would be approximately spending Rs 1000 per loan. Overall, the company will be bearing Rs 2 crore with this initiative.

Ravi Subramanian, MD of Shriram Housing Finance, said that customers in the affordable housing space are not very well off and for them, even the small sum to be incurred in vaccination through private players can become a big deterrent. “This in turn can derail the vaccination drive,” he added.

Besides its customers, the company is covering the vaccine cost for all its employees, Shriram Housing Finance had announced previously. Most of the public and private sector lenders are also covering vaccine costs for their employees. State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have announced free vaccines for its employees.

HDFC Bank has gone one step ahead, and has converted its training centres in several cities, including Pune, Bhubaneswar and Gurgaon into isolation centres. The bank has also inked a partnership with several hotels across the country for rooms to keep their employees isolated safely.

