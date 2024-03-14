DA Hike Latest News: Odisha Govt Announces 4% Hike In Dearness Allowance For State Employees

New Delhi: Bringing cheers to lakhs of state government employees ahead of the festival of Holi, the Odisha government has announced 4 percent Dearnes Allowance hike for employees and Pensioners.

The enhanced DA and TI will be paid from 01.01.2024 retrospectively. This will benefit 4.5 lakh State Govt employees & 3.5 lakh pensioners, the state government has said.

"CM Naveen Patnaik today announced 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (TI) for Govt employees and pensioners. The State Government announced release of 4 percent additional dose of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (TI) in favour of State Government Employees and Pensioners respectively to enhance the rate from 46% to 50%," an official twitter release said.

It may be noted that last week (March 7) the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 1.1.2024 representing an increase of 4% over the existing rate of 46% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.12,868.72 crore per annum. This will benefit about 49.18 lakh Central Government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, said the cabinet note.