New Delhi: The Aadhaar card, a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Government of India has become an essential document for every citizen. It plays a crucial role in daily life, whether for personal identification, address proof or accessing government services. However, with its growing use, losing access to this important ID could lead to several inconveniences which would affect vital government-related tasks. Here's a guide to help you navigate what to do if you lose your Aadhaar card.

However, If your Aadhaar card is lost or damaged, there's no need to worry – getting a duplicate is quick and hassle-free. You can easily request for a new Aadhar card with the UIDAI’s online services from the comfort of your home. Just follow these easy steps to get started:

- Visit the UIDAI Website: Go to the official website: uidai.gov.in.

- Click on 'My Aadhaar': Find and click the 'My Aadhaar' tab on the homepage.

- Select 'Order Aadhaar Reprint': Under 'My Aadhaar,' choose 'Order Aadhaar Reprint' from the list of options.

- Enter Aadhaar Number or Virtual ID: Provide your 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit Virtual ID, along with the security code displayed on the screen.

- Request OTP: After entering your details, an OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter it to continue.

- Verify Details and Make Payment: After OTP verification, review your details. If everything looks good, proceed to pay the reprint charges, which may vary.

- Receive Confirmation and SRN: Once payment is successful, you’ll receive a confirmation along with a Service Request Number (SRN). Use the SRN to track your request.

- Download e-Aadhaar: While waiting for the physical card, you can download your e-Aadhaar from the UIDAI website. It’s equally valid for use.

- Track Aadhaar Status: To track the status, visit the UIDAI website and select 'Check Aadhaar Reprint Status' under the 'My Aadhaar' tab. Enter your SRN and Aadhaar number or Virtual ID.

For assistance, contact UIDAI at the toll-free helpline 1947 or email phonehelp@uidai.gov.in.