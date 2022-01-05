Dearness Allowance not to be paid to Central Govt employees till July 2022 in view of Omicron? Know the truth behind this

New Delhi: A viral message is doing the rounds in the social media stating that in view of the ongoing COVID pandemic and the onslaught of the Omicron virus, the government has decided to keep Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief payable to Central government employees and pensioners in abeyance.

The viral message looks like an Office Memorandum, being issued by the Ministry of Finance. The message says, "in view of increasing cases of Omicron, it has been decided that Dearness Allowance payable to Central government employees and Dearness Relief payable to Central government pensioners at current rates are to be kept in abeyance so as to deal with any unprecedented situation."

Busting the fake news behind the viral post, Press Information Bureau (PIB) has tweeted that the news is actually false.

PIB in its tweet has said that no such order has been issued Ministry of Finance in the name of DA being kept in abeyance.

"A #Fake order issued in the name of the Ministry of Finance claiming that the 'Dearness Allowance & Dearness Relief payable to Central Govt employees and pensioners will be kept in abeyance' is in circulation," PIB Tweeted.

A #Fake order issued in the name of the Ministry of Finance claiming that the 'Dearness Allowance & Dearness Relief payable to Central Govt employees and pensioners will be kept in abeyance' is in circulation.#PIBFactCheck No such order has been issued by the @FinMinIndia. pic.twitter.com/DnZ4IY91FF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 3, 2022

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

