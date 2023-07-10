Dearness Allowance Latest Update 2023: Govt Modifies DA Rates For CPSE Employees From 1 July 2023

New Delhi: The Department of Public Enterprises under the Ministry of Finance has released an Office Memorandum regarding the payment of DA to board level/below board level executives and non-unionized supervisors following ida scales of pay in central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) on 1987 and 1992 basis.

The OM said that the date from which modified DA is payable is effective from 01.07.2023. The installments of DA become payable from 1st January, 1st April, 1st July and 1st October, every year based on the price increase above quarterly Index average of 1099 (1960=100). Average AICPI (1960=100) for the quarter March, 2023 to May, 2023 is 8813. The increase over the link point in percentage [(8313-1099)/1099*100] is 701.9%.

The rates of DA payable to the executives of CPSEs holding Board level post, below Board level post and Non-Unionized Supervisors following IDA pattern of 1992 pay scales may be modified as follows. DA Rates for various Pay Ranges w.e.f. 01.07.2023 DA Rates for various Pay Ranges:

Basic Pay per Month DA Rates Upto Rs.3500 701.9% of pay subject to minimum of Rs.15428/- Above Rs.3500 and Upto Rs.6500 526.4% of pay subject to minimum of Rs.24567/- Above Rs.6500 and Upto Rs.9500 421.1% of pay subject to minimum of Rs.34216/-

"The quantum of IDA payable from 01.07.2023 at the old system of neutralization @ Rs.2.00 per point shift for increase of 96 points, may be Rs.192/- and at AICPI 8813, DA payable may be Rs. 16215.75 to the executives holding Board level post, below Board level post and non-unionized supervisors following IDA pattern in the CPSEs of 1987 pay scales," said the OM.