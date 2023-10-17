Debit Card Services Of This Bank To Be Discontinued From October 31 If Mobile Number Not Updated

New Delhi: Public Sector Lender Bank of India has an important message for the customers using its debit card. The bank has said that from 31st October, customers' debit card will be discontinued if they fail to link their mobile number.

Bank of India has tweeted, "As per regulatory guidelines valid mobile number is mandatory for availing Debit Card Services. you are requested to kindly update/register your mobile number before 31.10.2023 by visiting your branch for discontinuation of Debit Card Services".

IMPORTANT NOTICE pic.twitter.com/wW7sPQgdE1 — Bank of India (@BankofIndia_IN) October 13, 2023

Last week, Bank Of India announced the launch of Upgraded Savings Accounts for all segments which covers salaried employees, households, individuals, youth etc.

"The upgraded Savings Accounts now comes with Group Personal Accident Death Insurance Cover which goes as high as up to Rs 1.50 crore, air accidental insurance of up to Rs 1 crore, concessional locker facility for Gold & Diamond SB A/C holder and free for Platinum SB A/C holder, International Debit Cum ATM card with global access/ acceptance, concessional rate of interest on Retail Loan, waiver of processing charges on Retail Loans, free issuance of Credit Cards, higher usage limit up to Rs 5 lakh on POS & free issuance of Credit Cards with varied AQB," the company said in a release.

BOI said that these features are offered to our existing as well as new customers which are on-boarded to the Bank from any platforms.