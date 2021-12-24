Delhi government directs salary hike of select teachers, check if you’re eligible

New Delhi: In what could be good news, the Delhi government has ordered the Directorate of Education to hike the remuneration paid to guest and contract teachers, according to an official statement issued by the Office of Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday, December 23.

According to an official statement, Manish Sisodia said, "Yesterday, a delegation of ‘Dilli Atithi Shikshak Sangh’ met me and submitted a representation on behalf of all Guest teachers posted in the schools of Delhi Government."

Sisodia also pointed out that the meeting was productive and that they shared their teaching-learning experience with the students in schools. “I again thanked them for their contributions in supporting the learnings of students alongside regular teachers," the minister said.

On the request of remuneration hike by guest teachers, he said, "I agree with their point that the increase in the cost of living, compounded by economic hardship in many families due to COVID-19 necessities upward revision in remuneration."

The minister further directed the Directorate of Education to increase the remuneration of Guest and Contract Teachers.

The Department is expected to soon work out the details of the increased remuneration, followed by submitting a proposal to bring the remuneration hike for all guest and contract teachers working in the school of Delhi government into effect.

