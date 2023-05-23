topStoriesenglish2612082
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
RS 2000 NOTE BAN

Delhi HC Reserves Order On PIL Against RBI, SBI Permitting Rs 2K Note Exchange Without ID Proof

The plea also seeks a direction to the RBI and SBI to make sure that Rs 2000 notes are deposited in respective bank accounts only, so that people having black money and disproportionate assets could be identified.

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 01:21 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Delhi HC Reserves Order On PIL Against RBI, SBI Permitting Rs 2K Note Exchange Without ID Proof

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgement on a plea challenging the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and State Bank of India (SBI) notifications, that permits exchange of notes without any identity proof.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said: "We will pass appropriate orders."

The counsel for RBI Senior Advocate Parag P. Tripathi objected to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) saying that it must be dismissed with exemplary costs.

The PIL has been filed by BJP leader and Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay.

Tripathi further said that this is a statutory exercise and not demonetisation.

"None of the points raised by my learned friend in any manner impinges upon the public issues," he added.

The PIL says that the notifications -- published on May 19 and 20 -- are arbitrary and offends Article 14 of Constitution of India.

The plea also seeks a direction to the RBI and SBI to make sure that Rs 2000 notes are deposited in respective bank accounts only, so that people having black money and disproportionate assets could be identified.

To weed out corruption, benami transactions and secure fundamental rights of citizens, the PIL, which has RBI, SBI and Union Ministries of Home Affairs and Finance as respondents, seeks a direction to the Centre to take action regarding the same.

"Recently, it was announced by the Centre that every family has an Aadhaar Card and a Bank Account. Therefore, why RBI is permitting to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes without obtaining identity proof. It is also necessary to state that 80 crore BPL families receive free grains. It means 80 crore Indians rarely use Rs 2,000 banknotes. Therefore, petitioner also seeks direction to RBI and SBI to take steps to ensure that Rs 2000 banknotes are deposited in bank account only," the plea states.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818