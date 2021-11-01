Dhanteras 2021: Now buy gold coin for just Re 1, know details here

New Delhi: Diwali, the festival of lights, is only a few days away. Diwali does not arrive on its own in Hinduism; celebrations begin two days before Diwali. Dhanteras is a very important celebration that occurs before Diwali. On this day, it is popular to buy gold and silver. Buying gold and silver on this day is thought to herald the coming of Lakshmi.

The coronavirus pandemic, on the other hand, has exacerbated the people's economic situation. But today we're going to inform you about a system that allows you to buy gold coins for just one rupee. You may get Digital Gold for 1 rupee this Diwali.

Digital payment is now accepted practically everywhere to encourage a cashless economy. Everyone is making the transition to digital payment. In such a situation, digital payment services such as Paytm (Paytm), Google Pay, and Phone Pay have come out with a slew of deals to entice clients on the occasion of Diwali.

Apart from that, brokerage companies such as HDFC Bank Securities and Motilal Oswal are offering fantastic deals on digital gold. If you're interested in purchasing digital gold, you can learn more about these deals.

How to buy gold coins?

To purchase gold coins, you must first create a Google Pay account.

After then, you must choose the Gold option.

You can now purchase digital gold by making a payment here.

Your gold will be kept safe in the mobile wallet's gold locker.

The most important thing is that you can sell this gold and send it to anyone as a present or delivery.

Click the 'Sell Button' if you want to sell gold.

If you wish to send it as a present, select 'Gift BUtton' from the drop-down menu.