BAL AADHAAR

Did You Know A Child's Aadhaar Needs Two Mandatory Biometric Update? Check Details

To differentiate the Bal Aadhaar from normal Aadhaar, it is issued in blue colour, with a remark that this is valid till the child attains the age of 5 years. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 07:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Did You Know A Child's Aadhaar Needs Two Mandatory Biometric Update? Check Details

New Delhi: Children in the age group of 0-5 years are issued Bal Aadhaar. Collection of biometrics (fingerprints and iris) is a key feature in issuing Aadhaar as the same is required to establish uniqueness based on de-duplication of these biometrics. However, for Aadhaar enrolment of children in the age group of 0-5 years, these biometrics are not collected.

Aadhaar enrolment of children in the age group of 0-5 years are carried out based on a facial image of the child, and biometric authentication of the parent/guardian (having a valid Aadhaar)."A proof of relationship document (preferably birth certificate) is collected at the time of enrolment for Bal Aadhaar.

To differentiate the Bal Aadhaar from normal Aadhaar, it is issued in blue colour, with a remark that this is valid till the child attains the age of 5 years. On attaining the age of 5, the child is required to furnish his or her biometrics at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete a process called mandatory biometric update (MBU). Once again the child has to furnish his or her biometrics when the child turns 15. This is a mandatory process.

The MBU process goes through a de-duplication process. After completion of this process, the child is issued a normal Aadhaar without any change in the Aadhaar number.

 

