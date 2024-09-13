New Delhi: Children in the age group of 0-5 years are issued Bal Aadhaar. Collection of biometrics (fingerprints and iris) is a key feature in issuing Aadhaar as the same is required to establish uniqueness based on de-duplication of these biometrics. However, for Aadhaar enrolment of children in the age group of 0-5 years, these biometrics are not collected.

Aadhaar enrolment of children in the age group of 0-5 years are carried out based on a facial image of the child, and biometric authentication of the parent/guardian (having a valid Aadhaar)."A proof of relationship document (preferably birth certificate) is collected at the time of enrolment for Bal Aadhaar.

#MandatoryBiometricUpdate



Always remember to update your child's #Aadhaar biometrics at the age of 5 and 15 years.



NOTE: This Mandatory biometric update is 'FREE OF COST' pic.twitter.com/pKuY24FfMH — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 12, 2024

To differentiate the Bal Aadhaar from normal Aadhaar, it is issued in blue colour, with a remark that this is valid till the child attains the age of 5 years. On attaining the age of 5, the child is required to furnish his or her biometrics at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete a process called mandatory biometric update (MBU). Once again the child has to furnish his or her biometrics when the child turns 15. This is a mandatory process.

The MBU process goes through a de-duplication process. After completion of this process, the child is issued a normal Aadhaar without any change in the Aadhaar number.