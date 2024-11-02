Digital Life Certificate Campaign: How To Submit Jeevan Pramaan Certificate Online And Offline; Check Deadline

Life Certificate For Pensioners Online: More than 1.8 lakh pensioners generated their digital life certificates (DLC) on the very first day, even as the government rolled out the largest-ever campaign, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare on Friday launched the third and the largest nationwide DLC campaign in 800 cities or districts across India from November 1-30.

The authentication is carried out against UIDAI’s Aadhaar database using UIDAI’s Face Recognition Application. In June, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) noted a more than threefold jump in the number of EPS pensioners submitting Facial Authentication Technology-based Digital Life Certificates - from 2.1 lakh in 2022-23 to 6.6 lakh in 2023-24.

Life Certificate Submission Deadline Date

Life certificates can be submitted between November 1 and 30 for those under 80 years old. Super senior citizens (aged 80 and above) have been allowed to submit their life certificates starting October 1, with the same deadline of November 30.

Ways To Submit Life Certificate

Pensioners and family pensioners have multiple options to submit their life certificates to ensure the continuous disbursement of pensions. They can conveniently use the Jeevan Pramaan Portal, a digital platform designed for online certificate submission, or opt for the Doorstep Banking (DSB) Agent service, which brings the process to their home.

Adding further, pensioners can visit post offices equipped with biometric devices for on-the-spot verification. For those who prefer traditional methods, physical life certificate forms can be submitted directly at bank branches.

How To Submit A Jeevan Pramaan Certificate Online

Step 1: Pensioners should ensure that the Aadhaar number is updated with your pension disbursing authority, such as your bank or post office.

Step 2: Install the "Aadhaar Face RD" and "Jeevan Pramaan Face App" from the Google Play Store.

Step 3: Launch the app and select the option to authenticate identity using biometric methods, such as face, fingerprint, or iris recognition.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details about the pensioner as prompted in the app.

Step 5: Use your smartphone’s camera to take a photograph or follow the instructions for fingerprint or iris recognition.

Step 6: After capturing the biometric data, submit the information through the app.

Step 7: You’ll receive an SMS with a link on the registered mobile number, allowing you to download the Jeevan Pramaan Certificate as proof of life certification.

How To Submit A Jeevan Pramaan Certificate Offline

Submit the certificate directly at your bank, post office, or other designated locations. (With IANS Inputs)