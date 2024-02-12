trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720446
Direct Tax Collections At 80.23% Of Total Revised Estimates Of Direct Taxes For FY 23-24

Refunds amounting to Rs. 2.77 lakh crore have been issued during 1st April, 2023 to 10thFebruary, 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 09:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Net direct tax collection was 80 percent of revised budget estimates for full fiscal year in current fiscal,  growing 20 percent year-on-year, government said.

"The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections continue to register steady growth. Direct Tax collections up to 10th February, 2024 show that gross collections are at Rs. 18.38 lakh crore which is 17.30% higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year," a Ministry of Finance release has said.

Direct Tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs. 15.60 lakh crore which is 20.25 % higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year. This collection is 80.23% of the total Revised Estimates of Direct Taxes for F.Y. 2023-24.

The gross revenue collections for Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) also show a steady growth.The growth rate for CIT is 9.16% while that for PIT is 25.67% (PIT only)/ 25.93% (PIT including STT). After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 13.57% and that in PIT collections is 26.91% (PIT only)/ 27.17% (PIT including STT).

Refunds amounting to Rs. 2.77 lakh crore have been issued during 1st April, 2023 to 10thFebruary, 2024.

