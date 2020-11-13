Diwali 2020: What to do if ATMs run dry tomorrow?

New Delhi: With Diwali celebrations just a day away (on Saturday), many would be thinking about what to do if ATMs run dry tomorrow or what if they have to fall behind huge queue.

Well, the solution is simple. You can make a trip to your nearest ATM tomorrow, should you fear that ATMs may run out of cash or if you want to avail services that are cashless, digital payment is always your one stop solution.

Digital India

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to celebrated 5 Years of Digital India in July this year. In the current pandemic scenario, thanks to JAM trinity (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar an Mobile), people are able to work from home, people are able make digital payment, students are able to learn through TV, Mobile and Laptop, patients are able to take tele-consultation, and farmers in remote corner of India is able to get PM-KISAN benefits directly in their bank accounts.

Festivities to be more digital, says EY report

Festivities in India are likely to be smaller, more intimate, and digital this year, consultancy firm EY said on Thursday. As per an EY report based on the survey responses of 385 participants, festivities are expected to be smaller this year, as homemakers may continue to feel cautious during the festive season.

On an overall level, it cited that Indian homemakers are increasingly adopting digital payments along with online applications for both work and entertainment.

Exercise caution while doing onlie transactions

Given the wider usage of digital transaction, it is imperative that every customers should use optimum caution while doing transactions. However, despite taking precautions, sometimes these cybercriminals get hold of your account details and syphon off your hard earned money. So when you are going digital, don't forget to take all the online safety measures.