Diwali Bonanza for Central government pensioners, family pensioners; Centre revises dearness relief

Ahead of Diwali, the central government has come out with good news for over 69 lakh 76 thousand pensioners, the central government has come out with a memo notifying the increase in dearness relief. A notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on October 8 said that the dearness relief has been hiked to 38 per cent.

"...President is pleased to decide that the Dearness Relief admissible to Central Government pensioners/family pensioners shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 34% to 38% w.e.f. 01.07.2022," said the notification.

It said that the DR will apply to the Civilian Central Government Pensioners/Family Pensioners including Central Govt. absorbee pensioners in PSU/Autonomous Bodies, the Armed Forces Pensioners, Civilian Pensioners paid out of the Defence Service Estimates, All India Service Pensioners, Railway Pensioners/family pensioners, Pensioners who receive a provisional pension, the Burma Civilian pensioners/family pensioners and pensioners/ families of displaced Government Pensioners from Burma/ Pakistan.

The notice said, "In the case of retired Judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, necessary orders will be issued by the Department of Justice separately."

It may be noted that the central government announced a hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief on September 28. "The additional financial implications on account of this increase of Dearness Relief to pensioners are estimated at Rs 6,261.20 crore per annum; and Rs 4,174.12 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (i.e. for a period of 8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023)," the government had said.