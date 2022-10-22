Diwali Gift: Rajasthan government hikes salary of THESE employees

Just two days before Diwali, the Rajasthan government has come out with a salary revision for around 31000 employees working in different capacities. The salary hike was announced by Rajasthan Education Minister B D Kalla. Kalla said that the pay scale of around 31,473 contractual workers, gram panchayat assistants, education workers and para teachers have been revised and they will now get salaries based on the length of their service period.

Kalla said that the contractual workers, gram panchayat assistants, education workers and para teachers will now get a salary of Rs 18,500 after nine years of service and Rs 32,000 after 18 years of service. The Rajasthan government approved the hike on October 21.

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ji has revised the pay scale of contractual workers, Gram Panchayat assistants, education workers and para-teachers whose estimated number is 31473. They will now get a salary of Rs 18500 on 9 years of service and Rs 32,000 on 18 years of service," said Kalla in a tweet.

According to the order copy, these posts have been brought under the purview of 'Rajasthan Contractual Hiring to Civil Post Rules'. The designations of education workers, para teachers and gram panchayat assistants have been changed.

Former minister and Congress legislator Harish Chaudhary dubbed the announcement a "Diwali gift" for the people from the state government.

It may be recalled that the Rajasthan government has already announced a hike in Dearness Allowance on September 28 for state government employees and pensioners, after the same was announced by the Central government. The Rajasthan government hiked DA by four per cent to 38 per cent from earlier 34 per cent. The DA hike decision benefitted around 8 lakh state government employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners.

The Central government had announced a hike in DA in September saying that the 4 per cent hike will be effective from July 1, 2022.