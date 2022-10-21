Double Diwali Bonanza for Government Employees of THIS state: Old pension scheme restored, 6% Dearness Allowance announced

Diwali Gift 2022: As promised weeks ago, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government today announced the restoration of the old pension scheme as well as a 6 per cent Dearness Allowance for the government employees of the state. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said, "Decisions were taken in today's cabinet meeting in favour of the employees...The cabinet approved gifts for the employees and pensioners on the occasion of Diwali...Payment of 6% DA installment to employees and pensioners approved...which will be effective from 1st October."

The DA hike will come into effect from October 1, and not from July 1 as announced by the Centre for the central government employees.

आज की कैबिनेट बैठक में कर्मचारियों के पक्ष में फैसले लिए गए... कैबिनेट ने दिवाली के मौके पर कर्मचारियों और पेंशनभोगियों को तोहफा देने की मंजूरी दी...



कर्मचारियों और पेंशनभोगियों को 6% DA किश्त का भुगतान स्वीकृत... जो 1 अक्टूबर से प्रभावी होगा...



सभी को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं pic.twitter.com/55CdYJ8S7S October 21, 2022

Mann also said that the state government has decided to restore the old pension scheme. "In today's meeting of the Punjab cabinet, a historic decision has been taken for its employees...Our government is going to restore the old pension scheme...The cabinet has given in-principle approval to this decision...We stand with our employees...We do what we say...," said Mann.

आज पंजाब कैबिनेट की बैठक में अपने कर्मचारियों के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक फैसला लिया है...हमारी सरकार पुरानी पेंशन योजना को बहाल करने जा रही है...कैबिनेट ने इस फैसले को सैद्धांतिक मंजूरी दे दी है..



हम अपने कर्मचारियों के साथ खड़े हैं...

हम जो कहते हैं, वह करते हैं.. pic.twitter.com/zxf0VotaKV — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 21, 2022

The restoration of the old pension scheme, which was discontinued in 2004, has been one of the major demands of state government employees. Mann said the employee's demand has been met now and it's a Diwali gift for them.

Also Read: Dhanteras 2022: Five safe ways to invest in 24-carat digital gold sitting at home

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said employees will be given the option to join the old pension scheme. The State's Housing and Urban Development Minister said "historic decisions" have been taken by the government for the benefit of its employees.

It may be recalled that states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand have already given their employees the option to choose from old pension and new pension schemes.