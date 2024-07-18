Do Children Need A PAN card? How Can Kids Apply For PAN Card? Know Everything

New Delhi: PAN cards are not exclusively issued to adults; minors may also receive PAN cards for specific uses. According to Section 160 of the Income Tax Act, which states that there is no minimum age requirement to obtain a PAN card, minors are eligible to apply for one. A minor below five is also eligible to apply for a PAN card. Minors cannot, however, apply for a PAN card independently. On their behalf, the parents must apply for a PAN card. When do children need a PAN card?

When parents invest in the child’s name: When a parent wants to invest in their child's name, a PAN card is required.

Make your child a nominee for your investments: If the minor is to be made a nominee on property, or shares, the minor will require a PAN card.

To open a bank account in your child’s name: When opening a bank account in their child's name or a Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account for a minor daughter, parents must provide the child's PAN card details.

Minor is financially independent: If a minor is working and needs to file an ITR, they can get a PAN card. Having a PAN card is essential for filing an ITR.

How to apply for a PAN card for children?

PAN cards cannot be obtained by minors on their own. The only people who can apply for a PAN card on behalf of a minor are their parents, guardians, or representatives. Both online and offline applications for PAN cards are possible. The procedures for applying online for a minor's PAN card are as follows:

1. Visit the NSDL website and download Form 49A

2. Enter the applicant’s personal details

3. Upload the minor’s photographs and other mandatory documents

4. Upload the parents’ signature

5. Make the payment and submit the form

6. Receive a receipt number to track the application status

7. After verification, you will receive the PAN card within 15 days

Steps to apply for a PAN card for a minor offline

1. Obtain Form 49A from the official website or the NSDL office

2. Fill up the form by filling in all the personal information

3. Attach two photographs of the child and the required documents

4. Submit the completed form and documents to the nearest NSDL office along with the fee

5. After verification, the PAN card will be sent to the provided address

Documents required to apply for a PAN card for minors

1. Parents' Address and Identity Proof

2. Applicant’s Proof of Identity (Aadhaar card/Ration card/Passport/ Driving license/Voter ID card)

3. Proof of Address (Aadhaar card/Post office passbook/Property registration documents/Domicile certificate)

Updating PAN Card at Age 18

The PAN card issued to minors does not include their photo or signature and cannot be used as valid proof of identity. So, upon turning 18, individuals must apply for an update to their PAN card.