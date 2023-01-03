Do you feel lack of financial well-being? SBI shares 5 TIPS to become better in it

New Delhi: Financial well-being is very important to have the security net against the unwanted situations and keep you away from falling into the dept trap. It also helps you provide freedom of choice so you don’t have to be dependent on someone else when you need the money the most. Largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has shared 5 tips on its official Twitter handle help customers to priortise their financial well-being in 2023.

These are five tips shared by SBI:

You have to stop overspend on wants. If you spend on wants recklessly, you can’t buy needs when you have to. Build a contingency funds. It’s important as future is unpredictable. As early as you start save for your retirement, the enough pool of money collects for you after retirement. The larger the pool is, the longer it will stretch without the fear of being drying up. Invest in tax-savings funds and SIPs. It will help to save your money and to create more money. Improve your credit score by paying credit bills and EMIs on time. A bad CIBIL score harms your ranking, hence, you have to keep your score up.

SBI toll free numbers

SBI customers can avail banking services of the bank on their fingertips. You can use these easy-to-remember number for banking assistance on the go. These are 1800 1234 or 1900 2100.