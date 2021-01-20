Do you frequently use ATM card? Here are 5 good practices to follow while withdrawing cash from ATM

New Delhi: A lot depends on you while maintaining the security and privacy of your debit cards.Things like not writing your PIN or passwords on your ATMs, not sharing your password with anyone, are the most important things when it comes to using your card. However, there are a few more things that you should keep in mind while you are doing your debit card activity.

Here are 5 good practices to follow while withdrawing cash from ATMs:

1. Though it is generally being advised that one should not count the money inside ATM machine. But if you do so with a little caution, it will be helpful for you. Some ATM users in the past had complained that the money dispensed was not similar to what they had punched for. Though you need not worry if it happens because you can always register your complaint at the bank and they will retrieve your amount. But a little caution always helps.

2. Many of us have this habit of finishing up the transaction and then quickly leaving the ATM. However, one should always press the 'cancel button' when the transaction is over. By doing this, you can be doubly sure that the person behind you will not be able to tamper with anything.

3. Many times you might have noticed that a few people stand near the ATM machine in such a way that you can actually track their finger movement. Don't do this mistake. Always cover the ATM password keys and the ATM machine screen with your body. Transactions are very personal, let them remain so.

4. Keep checking your mini statement balance from time to time. This will not only give you an idea of how much transaction you have done recently, but will also help you track any unfamiliar transactions.

5. Finally, as a good ATM user, don't occupy the ATM machine for long. If it is a busy area, there would be others waiting in the que eagerly.