Don’t like your old photo on Aadhaar Card? Check how to update picture in simple steps

New Delhi: If you had applied for your Aadhaar card years ago, it’s likely that your photo on the document doesn’t really look like how you appear right now. So, if you want to replace the photo on the Aadhaar card, you can do it by following a few simple steps.

An Aadhaar card is required for availing of several services offered by state and central government agencies. Even in several cases private agencies and lenders require Aadhaar Card details for providing the services. Updating the photo on Aadhaar Card ensures that you don’t face any trouble while using the document as a photo ID.

Aadhaar card contains name, address, date of birth/age, gender, mobile number, and email address, among others. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows cardholders to change the details on the Aadhaar Card easily.

Here's how to update or alter your photograph on your Aadhaar card.

Step 1: You first need to download the Aadhaar Enrolment Form from the UIDAI website to update the photo on Aadhaar Card.

Step 2: You will now need to enter the required details on the form

Step 3: Now, take an online appointment at your nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre and submit the document at the time of meeting with the enrollment centre executive.

Step 3: A centre executive will authenticate the information and capture a new photo.

Step 4: Now, pay Rs 100 plus GST for the photo updation service.

Step 5: You will be now given an acknowledgement slip that will have the number of the update request (URN). Using the URN, you can check the Aadhaar update status on the official portal of UIDAI.

You don't need to submit any additional documents to change the photo on your Aadhaar Card. Your details will be verified by the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre executive using your biometric information.

