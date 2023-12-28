New Delhi: As we are about to say goodbye to the current year and 2024 draws near, it's critical to assess our financial situation.

Palka Arora Chopra, Director, Master Capital Services Ltd in an exclusive chat with Reema Sharma of Zee Media said, "We may learn a lot by carefully examining our spending patterns, sources of income, and financial objectives. This evaluation not only identifies areas that require work, but it also establishes the groundwork for defining reasonable and doable financial goals for the upcoming year. We enable ourselves to make wise decisions for a more profitable and safe future by evaluating our financial situation."

Palka Arora Chopra shared 5 financial mistakes that we often do along with possible solutions.

1. Avoid Building An Emergency Fund

One of the most important steps to safeguarding your financial future is creating an emergency fund. It acts as a buffer against unanticipated events and unplanned costs and its primary function is to protect you from the negative consequences of uncertainty and to stop debt from growing during difficult times. Having an emergency fund provides the necessary financial cushion towards any sudden expenses or loss of living expenses, it also promotes mental tranquility, enabling you to face life's unforeseen events with assurance.

2. Spending More Than What You Earn

Spending more than earning might lead to a dangerous dependency on credit, so practicing financial discipline is essential. By following the well-respected 50:30:20 rule, which allocates 50% to needs, 30% to wants, and 20% to savings, foster financial discipline. There might be unstable financial imbalances if this concept is ignored. Also, unnecessary dependence on credit cards worsens the situation by continuing the debt cycle. For long-term economic stability and responsible financial management, a well-balanced allocation strategy and a cautious mindset are essential.

3. Ignore Investment Game-Plan

Making financial plans for the future is similar to creating a well-thought-out game plan. Depending on what you want and when you want it, you need to strike a balance between attempting to increase your money and playing it safe. It's similar to having a financial future strategy. Investing your money in a variety of securities, such as bonds and equities, will help shield it from potential threats. This is significant because it protects your money from market fluctuations and promotes its growth. If you don't invest, you may pass up opportunities to grow your money over time and make it work for you.

4. Not Saving For Retirement

Investing for retirement should be started as soon as possible to take advantage of the significant benefits of compounding. Postponing this important financial action could risk your financial stability in the future. The potential for investment money to expand over time is increased by the compounding effect, which occurs when earnings create further earnings. If people don't save for retirement, they run the danger of losing out on the compound interest, which might potentially hinder the creation of a strong retirement fund.

5. Budgeting, Diversification, Monitoring, And Taking Risk

Skipping budgeting and financial planning, neglecting goal-setting, avoiding diversification, and not tracking money can lead to financial chaos. Another barrier to wealth accumulation is a refusal to take calculated risks. Set clear goals, make a budget, diversify your investments, and keep frequent track of your finances to achieve a safe financial future. As part of a well-planned financial success strategy, embrace measured risks.