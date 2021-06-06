Driving License not linked to Aadhaar yet? Here’s how to do it or face consequences

New Delhi: The Centre has made it mandatory to link Driving License with Aadhar Card. With the decision, the government is aiming to curb the duplication of driving licenses.

If you haven’t linked your Aadhaar with your Driving License yet then you may have face issues while availing services from the Regional Transport Office (RTO). In such a situation, if you are also planning to link your Aadhaar Card with your Driving license, then you just have to follow these steps:

1. To link the Driving License with the Aadhar card, you need to visit the official website of the transport department of your state https://parivahan.gov.in.

2. After this you have to click on the option of 'Link Aadhaar'.

3. Then you have to go to the drop-down and click on the 'Driving License' option.

4. Here you will be asked for your Driving License number. Enter that number.

5. After entering the number, you have to click on the option of 'Get Details'.

6. Enter your Aadhar number and mobile number.

7. Click on the option of 'Submit'.

8. Verify your Aadhar with an OTP.

9. Entering an OTP will ensure that the process of linking your Aadhaar with your Driving License will be completed.

Consequences of not linking Driving License to Aadhaar Card

The Centre had made it mandatory to link your Driving License with Aadhaar Card a few years ago. If you haven’t linked the two important documents then you won’t be able to use many online services such as apply for a learner's license, renewal of DL, and change of address in DL.

Therefore, it’s requested that you should link your Driving License with your Aadhaar Card as soon as possible to benefit from the contactless services rolled out by the Road Transport ministry due to the pandemic. Additionally, an Aadhaar card has also become necessary for the verification of a Driving License.

