e-filing of ITRs reach high record, over 49 lakh ITRs filed in a single day

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has made a quantum jump in the e-filing of Income–Tax Returns (ITRs) with an all time high record of tax filing in a single day.

“Income Tax department made history with a quantum jump in the e-filing of Income–Tax Returns With an All time high record of 49 lakh 29 thousand and 121 ITRs filed in a single day on 31st August 2019,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) releasing the data on e-filing of ITRs for which last date of submission was August 31, said that this is a remarkable achievement as taxpayers are experiencing a whole new facet of the I-T department which is not only taxpayers’ friendly but also is of a facilitator providing informational assistance with the pre-filled forms and handholding e-filers besides being proactively responsive on social media to help and guide taxpayers.

CBDT said that setting new records in e-filing on 31st Aug 2019, the peak filing rate per second was at 196 ITRs and peak filing rate per minute was at 7447 ITRs while peak filing rate per hour was at 3,87,571 ITRs. The Information Security team of IT department thwarted over 2205 malicious attacks on the website aimed at disrupting services in the peak period.

CBDT said that as per the data, at TRACES there were 42,75,913 - 26AS views on 31st Aug 2019 as compared to highest of 29,94,406 of last year, i.e., almost 43% increase as compared to last year peak views.

CBDT said that out of the 5.65 crore ITRs filed so far, 3.61 Cr ITRs have been verified. A large number of taxpayers about 2.86 crore (79%) have opted for e-verification, mostly using Aadhaar OTP. The I-T Department intends to carry out campaigns to increase awareness about e-verification of ITRs where verification is still pending.

CBDT further said that taxpayers’ grievances on e-Nivaran, email and on call centre were responded immediately with a turnaround time for twitter being 4 hrs on queries related to e-filing.