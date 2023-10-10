Earn Big Money During Diwali, Durga Puja Festivals: Check Out These 10 Business Ideas

The Durga Puja and Diwali celebrations not only encourage social cohesion and fraternity, but also provide many people from lower- and middle-class households with economic opportunities that they may use to support their family and make a living.

Here is the list of 10 lucrative business ideas that you can consider to earn money during Diwali and Durga Puja festivals. Check them out...



1. Food shop

While people are incredibly eager to visit various pandals and chow down on traditional delicacies, it's also an incredible opportunities for hawkers to make money. "Pet puja" is a tradition related with Diwali and Durga Puja for every Indian. So, you can sell food items inside and outside the puja pandals to cater to the needs of the people and profit handsomely. You can make anywhere between Rs 8000 to Rs 10000 per day selling biriyani, samosa, chaat, panipuri, Chinese, and other delectable culinary items.



2. Flower Seller

There is a need for flowers throughout the festival season, and you can take this opportunity to sell various flowers and leaves for Arti and Puja and make good money. You can rent a temporary booth or set up shop outside in the shade to sell flowers, garlands, bunches, bouquets, and much more.

3. Cloth shop

Many people shop during Durga Puja and Diwali, and you can leverage this opportunity to open clothing stores to make money. Before the festival even starts, you can start selling clothing items and continue doing brisk business all the way through the celebrations.



4. Tea/coffe stall

Every Indian enjoy drinking hot beverages like tea and coffee. You will have an incredible business opportunity if you open a tea or coffee shop next to puja pandals. Selling various tea variations, such as masala chai, dum chai, butter tea, ginger tea, and coffee varieties, such as cappuccino, mocha, espresso, and cold coffee, will help you generate a sizable profit throughout the festival season.



5. Gift shop

The beauty of our festivals and traditions is largely attributed to the gifts we exchange. Diwali wouldn't be the same without gifts, after all. You can sell a wide range of gifts, including remote-controlled toys, cosmetics, home décor, and more, in your gift shop to let people exchange gifts during the festival time.



6. Toy shop

On major festivals like Diwali and Durga Puja, toy stores make the most money. There will always be a market for toys. You can draw consumers to your shop by selling handguns, bow and arrow sets, Chinese toys etc in prices ranging from Rs 100 to 400 and might earn about Rs 20k each day during the festival season,.

7. Mehendi/Tattoo shop

Mehendi art on the hands at a festival is a symbol of joy and abundance. You can draw women to your shop who are anxious to make their hands seem lovely throughout the festival season by opening a hand mehendi design shop. In your shop, you can also provide temporary tattoos or sticker tattooing services.



8. Home decor

Home decor business is at its best during the festival season. People use decorative items to adorn their homes, balconies, and courtyards during Diwali. You can make a lot of money during the festival season by selling home décor items including pick vases, wall clocks, photo frames, candle stands, showpieces, lampshades, curtains, and wall frames,etc.

9. Sweets shop

It is impossible to celebrate Diwali and Durga Puja without sweets. You might start a business making and selling sweets close to pandals or crowded streets. You can offer sweets like laddoos, jalebis, rasgullas, and gulab jamuns for anywhere between Rs 200 and Rs 1000 which cab be very profitable throughout the festival season.

10. Idol shop

On Diwali, people purchase Lakshmi idols for worshipping. You may set up an idol making and selling business to make maximum profit during the Diwali festivities.