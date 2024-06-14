Eid Bank Holiday June 2024: Will Banks Remain Closed For Bakrid? Check Details Here

New Delhi: Banks will be closed on Monday. June 17, 2024 in observance of Eid-ul-Adha. Branches of most commercial banks both public and private will remain shut on this day to mark Bakra Eid also known as Eid al-Adha, as per Reserve Bank of India.

Bank Holidays in June 2024

Notably, Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will have an extended holiday for Eid ul-Adha. They will be closed from Sunday, June 16, through Tuesday, June 18, resulting in a three-day break. Customers are advised to plan their bank visits accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

Here’s list of upcoming Bank Holidays in June:

- June 17: Banks will be closed across India for Bakri Eid.

- June 18: Banks will be closed in Jammu & Kashmir for Bakri Eid.

- June 21: Banks in many states will be closed for Vat Savitri Vrat.

- June 22: Banks will be closed across India as it is the fourth Saturday.

Sundays: Banks will be closed across India on June 16, 23, and 30.

Services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances and other banking services will be unavailable on June 17. However, customers can still use net banking, mobile banking and ATMs on this bank holiday.