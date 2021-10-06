Electronic Pension Payment Order: Centre merges EPPO with Digi Locker, 23 lakhs pensioners will benefit

New Delhi: In a bid to simplify the pension system for defence pensioners, the Central government has announced the integration of the Electronic Pension Payment Order (EPPO) with Digi Locker, an app to store all your important documents virtually.

Department of ex-servicemen welfare, Ministry of Defence said it has integrated the Electronic Pension Payment Order (EPPO) generated by Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA) Pension, Allahabad, with Digi Locker, in order to enhance ‘Ease of Living’ of Defence Pensioners.

The step to integrate the Electronic Pension Payment Order with Digi Locker is expected to benefit more than 23 lakh defence pensioners. Using the new feature, defence pensioners will be able to receive the latest PPO copy directly from the Digi Locker app.

All the records of the PPO will be permanently stored in Digi Licker. Moreover, now pensioners don’t need to visit the office for getting a physical copy. The decision will also weed out the delays in reaching the PPO to new pensioners.



PCDA (Pension), Allahabad, has been shortlisted as a Service Provider for providing EPPOs to more than 23 lakhs defence pensioners via the Digi Locker platform. Pensioners will be able to access EPPO records from anywhere. Also Read: Facebook outage: Here’s why FB, WhatsApp, Instagram were down for hours

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet has approved the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for the financial year 2020-21 for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees, excluding RPF/RPSF personnel. Also Read: Make In India: Centre approves setting up of 7 mega textile parks with Rs 4,445 crore outlay

Live TV

#mute