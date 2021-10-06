हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM MITRA

Make In India: Centre approves setting up of 7 mega textile parks with Rs 4,445 crore outlay

Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal announced the decision to set up of seven Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks. 

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, October 6, approved the setting up of seven Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks. These parks will be set up with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crore in the next five years.

Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal told about the decision after the end of the Cabinet meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

In a tweet, Goyal said, Modi Govt’s landmark decision to empower Textiles sector. Approval for 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region & Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks. Rs 4,445 Cr outlay for #PMMitra4Textiles in 5 yrs to enable: World class infrastructure, 21 lakh jobs, and More production & export led growth.”

He also said that setting up of PM MITRA parks will provide seven lakh direct and 14 lakh indirect jobs. He also noted that 10 states have already shown interest in setting up industrial parks.

The PM MITRA will be developed by a special purpose vehicle owned by state governments and the central government in PPP mode. These parks will enable the spinning, processing, dyeing and printing of fabrics and garment manufacturing at one location. Also Read:  Modi govt’s big festive bonanza for Railway employees! Bonus equivalent to 78 days' wages approved

The parks will reduce logistics costs by locating the entire value chain at one location. The government is planning to create world class industrial infrastructure to attract investment. Also Read: Housing sales in Delhi NCR down 22% in Jan-Aug, check Mumbai, Bengaluru’s realty performance

