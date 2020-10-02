EMI at just Rs 36 per Rs 1,000 for 3 years on two-wheeler loans: Check out ICICI Bank's mega festive offers

New Delhi: In what would further heighten the festive spirits of Indian customer, country's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has announced bumper festive offers.

The key benefits of ICICI's Festive Bonanza on loan products are range from home, auto, two wheeler, personal and consumer finance loans:

Home loans and balance transfer of home loans from other banks: Customers can avail attractive interest rate (repo rate linked) starting from 6.90 percent and processing fee starting from Rs 3,000.

Auto loans: The bank is offering flexible schemes to help customers own car with tailor made EMIs. EMIs starting at Rs 1,554 per Rs 1 lakh for a tenure of 84 months. Additionally, women customers will get flat processing fee of Rs 1,999.

Two-wheeler loans: Customers can avail EMI as low as Rs 36 per Rs 1,000 for tenure of 36 months. They will also get a special processing fee of Rs 999.

Instant personal loans: The bank is offering attractive interest rate starting from 10.50 percent and flat processing fee of Rs 3,999.

Consumer finance loans: The bank is offering no cost EMI on leading brands of home appliance and digital products. You can get loan in quick and completely digital process with minimal documentation.

ICICI Bank in its festive bonanza is presenting thousands of offers-- discounts and cashbacks-- on basic as well as luxury items from the stable of leading brands and e-commerce platforms. Under the bank's Festive Bonanza’, it is also offering attractive benefits to retail and business customers on various banking products and services.

While some of the offers are available from October 1, 2020, others will be available at different dates of this festive season, the bank said.

Customers can also avail various offers on categories such as electronics & gadgets, apparels & jewellery, health & wellness, grocery & food ordering, automobile & furniture, entertainment & e-learning. Customers can avail these offers using ICICI Bank’s debit and credit cards, net banking and mobile banking application, iMobile from the various list of marquee brands offering attractive discounts. They can also enjoy offers on a long list of banking services and products such as loans, debit and credit cards, savings and current accounts, NRI accounts, money transfer, consumer finance and investments, among others.