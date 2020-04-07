EMI moratorium: Beware! Fraudsters may siphon money from your bank account

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently asked banks to postpone three months equated monthly installments (EMI) to loan holders to provide them relief in view of the 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The RBI provided this facility to defer EMI payment but online fraudsters are active to cheat people amid the lockdown. They have adopted several ways to deceive people nowadays. In the name of avoiding the EMI payments, such fraudsters are trying to cheat people to siphon money from your bank account.

Looking at spurt in such incidents, banks as well police have issued the advisory in this regard.

Notably, you need to understand the modus operandi of such fraudsters.

You will receive a phone call inquiry about EMI postponement if you said yes they will ask you the OTP sent on your phone to defer your EMI. If you tell that OTP to your phone caller, all your money will be withdrawn from your account.

You should also know that OTP is a one-time password that actually comes to you during the online transaction from your account. It remains active for a few seconds and in the meantime, the thug on the phone call siphons money from your account.

Zee News has always given you information about cyber threats, therefore, once again you are advised that never share OTP in the name of deferring your EMI.

If you are eager for postponement of your EMI, you should visit the bank's website for more information. You should never share bank account information on any phone call and in any circumstances, never share OTP.

How can you actually avoid EMI

1. All customers who want to hold EMI of their loan, they need to contact the bank through email.

2. Those who cannot e-mail should write an application and submit it to the bank's home branch.

3. Details about application format and the bank's email ID are available on the bank's website.

4. You should know that by postponing your EMI for 3 months, you are adding an additional three months to your actual repayment period.

5. During these three months of the moratorium, interest will be charged which you will have to pay later as an additional EMI.

6. Those who do not want to hold their EMI need not do anything. Their EMI will continue as it was deducted earlier.



You should also read the following points carefully to fall into the trap of fake news.

1. Never click on any forwarded link or message. First, verify any photo/video/message before forwarding it.

2. You should also verify to avoid fake news. The fake news verification feature has been added on the Delhi Police website http://www.delhipolice.nic.in/

3. You can upload social media, newspaper, video or audio information on this website to check their credentials.