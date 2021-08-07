EPFO-Aadhaar Linking Alert! Here’s how to link these documents online till THIS date

The deadline to link the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) with Aadhaar is September 1, 2021. EPFO had already extended the deadline for filing Electronic Challan-cum-Returns (ECR).

For mandatory linking, EPFO has made several changes in section 142 of the Social Security Code 2020.

Earlier, EPFO had conveyed via tweet that after June 1, 2021, the employer can file an ECR of the same employee whose Aadhaar and UAN are linked. And the rest of them will file ECR separately.

If Aadhaar is not linked with your account, then EPFO will easily stop the contribution of the employer coming to the employee's account and it can only start after documents are linked. Therefore, it is important to link these documents.

Here’s how to Link Aadhaar to PF account:

1) To add Aadhaar to the PF account, visit epfindia.gov.in

2) Then in Online Services click on E-KYC Portal

3) Now enter the Aadhaar number. Then give your mobile number. OTP generated.

4) Once again, the Aadhaar number will have to be filled. Now verify the OTP.

5) After entering OTP, Aadhaar number and mobile phone number three times,

Aadhaar will be linked with your PF account.

Live TV

#mute