EPFO extends deadline for e-nomination filing; check steps to complete process now

New Delhi: Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), on Wednesday (December 29), said that subscribers of the retirement fund body can complete the e-nomination even after December 31, 2021.

Earlier, several media reports had suggested that the last date to complete e-nomination was December 31. But EPFO has now extended the last date for the e-nomination service.

Previously, EPFO had made it clear that the name of the nominee mentioned in the latest PF nomination will be treated as final. The organisation added that after a fresh nomination by the EPFO account holder, the earlier nomination will be treated as cancelled.

EPFO has also advised all its subscribers to complete the e-nomination process now. In a tweet, the organisation said, "You can file nomination beyond December 31, 2021. But choose to file the e-nomination today," adding that the process is convenient, paperless and contactless.

Here’s how to add a nominee to your EPFO account online:

Step 1: Go to the official EPFO website and go to Services.

Step 2: Visit the‘ Employees’ section and Click on ‘Member UAN/Online Service’.

Step 3: Log in to your EPFO account using your UAN and password.

Step 4: Under the 'Manage Tab', click on 'E-Nomination'.

Step 5: On the next page, click on Yes to make changes.

Step 7: Update your e-nomination details. You can add more than one nominee to your account.

Step 8: Click on the ‘Save EPF Nomination’ button and tap the ‘E-sign’ option to verify details via OTP.