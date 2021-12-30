EPFO extends December 31 deadline for e-nomination filing, but major glitch on EPF Portal continues

New Delhi: Even as several PF Subscribers continue to face glitches on EPF Portal, retirement fund body EPFO has now extended the deadline for filing of e-nomination from December 31.

EPFO Tweeted:

EPFO had previously said that the name of the nominee mentioned in the latest PF nomination will be treated as final, whereas after fresh nomination by the account holder, the earlier nomination will be treated as cancelled, says the EPFO.

Seveveral users have been complaining regarding error in e-nomination filing.

Your portal is absolutely not working, it's pathetic . Either you improve on your infrastructure or privatize the entire system. — Anirban Das Majumder (@dmanirban) December 29, 2021

But how to do it when the site only says " An Unexpected Error Occurred " — Yogesh Shrestha (@YogeshS74302625) December 30, 2021

But epfo and uan epfo site is down from last week.

Whenever trying to complete this activity Always getting "This site can't be reached". So how to update details while site is remain down for all the time. — AmMmU (@ammy19_me) December 30, 2021

Before posting this, once you have to clarify about ur website, whether it's working properly or improper???? Bcoz, last 1 week EPFO portal hasn't been working.... — Vijay Betageri (@vijubasu) December 29, 2021

Dear @socialepfo kindly extend the date or update your server, I am unable to sign in from last 4 days... — Srikant Pandit (@sripandit1) December 30, 2021

Trying to e-verify the nomination, the page either gets hung-up or shows an error message, spent 5 hours since yesterday but no success. This is ridiculous handling of the website. — Aditya Kulkarni (@AdityaKulkarni3) December 30, 2021

The website is slow to load, frequent "object error", "service unavailable", after filling nomination issues with submit. The district & branch name resets when we click save and it reloads asking to upload photo...(1/n) — Parameswaran (@paramOneness) December 30, 2021

Strength is in acknowledging we have a problem. So much of time waste. Now site is completely not reachable. — Tony Tank (@DesiGemHunter) December 29, 2021

Yes it's working in morning 4 o'clock right now I updated.

I think it's not responding in day due to seever overloads. — Sanatani Hindu (@Onkar150582) December 30, 2021

Meanwhile, we advise that you keep trying the process of e-nomination on EPFO website. You can follow the below mentioned steps to do so.

Here is the online process on how you can file e-nomination for your member account by sitting at home.

1.Visit EPFO website https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php and click on the SERVICE option

2. Click on For Employees section. After being redirected, you will have to click on the Member UAN / Online Service option.

3. Now, login with the your UAN ID and password.

4. Now go to the MANAGE tab in the drop down menu and select E-Nomination.

5. Now select YES option and update the family declaration.

6. Click on Add Family Details and select Nomination Details from which you can declare the total amount to be shared.

6. Now click on Save EPF nomination.

7. On the next page, click on e-sign option.

7. You will receive an OTP on your mobile number which is linked to your Aadhar card

8. Once you furnish the OTP and click on SUBMIT button, your nomination process will be completed.