Infosys BPM Recruitment: IT major invites applications from freshers, non-tech graduates can also apply

New Delhi: Infosys BPM Limited, a subsidiary of the Bengaluru-headquartered IT major, is inviting freshers to apply for the post of process executive. Infosys BPM is an IT company that enables end-to-end process transformation with digitization and automation.

Infosys BPM Limited serves clients in 19 countries and is expanding in new geographies to expand the business. The company is currently hiring freshers for process executive posts for voice.

Infosys BPM Jobs - Educational Requirements for Process Executive post

According to Infosys BPM’s official website, the minimum educational qualification is that the candidate must have passed Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor Of Science, or Bachelor Of Technology for applying for the process executive post.

Job Role For Infosys Process Executive post at Infosys BPM

Candidates hired for the process executive post at Infosys BPM will have the following roles and responsibilities:

1. Processing of orders in the system as received from the stakeholders

2. Communicate with relevant stakeholders if any information is missing

3. Ensure that orders are processed within agreed timelines

How to apply for the job at Infosys BPM?

Candidates can apply at Infosys BPM by visiting the official website by clicking here. On the landing page, candidates need to click on the 'Apply' button, followed by signing in or creating an account.

Once you're logged in, you will need to share personal and academic details for applying to the post of process executive (voice) at Infosys BPM Limited. The job location is likely to be disclosed to the candidates after the selection. According to the company, the location of posting is subject to business requirements.

