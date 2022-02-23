EPFO gives important update on validity of Life Certificate, submission timeline

New Delhi: Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that EPS’95 pensioners can now submit life certificate at any time during the year, which will be valid for one year.

EPFO took to twitter to announce, "EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission." (Also read: EPFO to decide on interest rate for 2021-22 in March --4 methods to know your a/c balance)

Life Certificate can be also submitted digitally using the following methods:

Pension disbursing bank

IPPB/Indian Post Office/Postman

UMANG App

Nearest EPFO Office

You will need the following documents for the purpose

PPO Number

Aadhaar Number

Bank Account Details

Mobile Number Linked with Aadhaar

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the government has extended the deadline for central government pensioners to submit their life certificates until February 28, 2022.

"In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in many states and the vulnerability of the elderly population to Corona Virus, it has been decided to extend the existing deadline for submission of Life Certificates for all age groups of pensioners to December 31, 2021." All Central Government pensioners can now submit a Life Certificate until February 28, 2022. The pension shall be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) without interruption over this extended period," noted.

Live TV

#mute