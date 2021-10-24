EPFO: Here’s how to check EPF balance online

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, or EPFO, has some good news for the 6.5 million EPF account members in the country as Diwali approaches. The EPFO notified that interest for the fiscal years 2020-2021 has been credited to PF account holders' accounts. For the fiscal year 2020-2021, the government has transferred interest at an 8.5 percent rate. Find out how to check your EPF balance online in the sections below.

This additional money credited to PF account holders will be especially valuable in the event of a medical emergency, if you have a loan to repay, or if you need money for your child's college tuition. It is not recommended, however, that PF account holders use this money for celebrations. This money is intended for large-ticket purchases such as a home, automobile, or education, as well as retirement.

Here’s how to withdraw EPF money online:

Step 1: Go to www.epfindia.gov.in and select Online Advance Claim from the drop-down menu.

Step 2: After that, go to Online Service and select Claim (Form-31,19,10C and 10D).

Step 3: Enter and check your bank account's last four digits, then select the Proceed for Online Claim option.

Step 4: Then, from the drop-down menu, choose PF Advance (Form 31).

Step 5: Select your reason from the drop-down option, then input the transfer amount. After that, you'll need to upload a scanned copy of the check.

Step 6: Click Get Aadhaar OTP, type the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked cellphone number, and you're done.

How to check EPF balance via SMS

Step 1: Send EPFOHO UAN ENG or EPFOHO UAN HIN to 7738299899 using the text field. The language of choice is represented by the last three digits. This text message must be sent from the registered phone number.

Step 2: You will receive a message with your PF account balance after this message.

How to check EPF balance via missed call

Step 1: Make a single missed call from your EPFO-registered mobile phone to 011-22901406.

Step 2: After the missed call, your EPFO-registered mobile number will receive a balance notification.

How to check EPF balance online (official website)

Step 1: Click the e-Passbook link on the EPFO's official website.

Step 2: Enter the Provident Fund account holder's UAN number and password.

Step 3: To see your account balance, select View Passbook from the drop-down menu.

Live TV

#mute