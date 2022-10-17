NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
EPFO Update: 8.1% PF Interest money coming soon after Diwali? Here is how to check your PF a/c balance

New Delhi: The subscribers of Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), who have been eagerly waiting for the deposit of interest rate being accumulated over their PF money, may soon hear some good news. As per several media reports, the government might credit the PF interest money by the end of this month.

Earlier this year, the Central Board of Trustees, EPF had recommended 8.10% annual rate of interest to be credited on EPF accumulations in members’ accounts for the financial year 2021-22. EPFO announces the PF interest rate every year.

PF subscribers can check their PF Balance from the comfort of home using four different ways --check PF balance using SMS, online, missed call and UMANG App.

Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE

Log on to epfindia.gov.in 
Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code 
Click on the e-Passbook
Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page
Now open member id 
Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App 

Open the UMANG App

Click on EPFO. 
Click on Employee Centric Services
Click on the View Passbook option 
Feed in your UAN number and password
You will get OTP on your registered mobile number
Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.

