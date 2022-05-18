New Delhi: Filing of e-nomination is an important thing that all EPF members must complete. However, e-nomination filing will not be possible if your online EPFO member ID does not have a profile picture. Infact, if you log into your UAN account for filing e-nomination, and you don't have a profile photo on your EPFO member ID, you will get "unable to proceed" message.

Hence, it is advised that you first upload your profile picture in your UAN member portal and then proceed towards completing the EPFO e-nomination.

EPFO e-nomination photo upload: Here is the step by step process to upload your profile picture on EPFO portal

- Login into EPFO official portal with your UAN member ID

- In the menu section drop down and click view

- Now select profile

- You will see details regarding your profile and profile photo change option on the left hand side

- Select the photo in the format prescribed by EPFO

- Upload your photo and select OK

Meanwhile, before uploading your profile picture, you must know about the picture size, format and other details. EPFO has listed out the following details that your profile picture needs to have.

- The photograph is to be taken using a digital camera.

- The photograph is to be restricted to size of 3.5 cm x 4.5 cm before uploading.

- The image should have face prominently visible (80% of the image) with both ears visible.

- The image should be in jpeg or jpg or png format.