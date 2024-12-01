EPFO Update: No Aadhaar Linking Required For THESE Subscribers To Settle Claims – Details Inside

New Delhi: In a big relief for employees, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that some workers no longer need to link their Aadhaar with their Universal Account number (UAN) to settle physical claims. This change is part of a newly revised procedure mentioned in a recent circular.

Who Is Exempted from Aadhaar Seeding for EPFO?

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has exempted specific categories of employees from linking their Aadhaar to their accounts. Here are the exemptions:

- International Workers: Those who have completed their assignment in India and returned to their home country without obtaining Aadhaar.

- Indians Who Took Foreign Citizenship: Indian nationals who migrated abroad, acquired foreign citizenship, and do not possess Aadhaar.

- Nepali and Bhutanese Citizens: Individuals qualifying as "employees" under the EPF&MP Act but living outside India and without Aadhaar.

- Alternative Document Requirement: In place of Aadhaar, documents such as passports or citizenship identification certificates can be used to verify identities of:

- International workers.

- Citizens of Bhutan and Nepal.

What else did the EPFO circular mention?

The EPFO circular emphasized the need for “due diligence” in handling cases of employees claiming exemptions. It instructed officials to ensure that all relevant details are thoroughly documented for verification. Processing such cases requires approval from the Office In-Charge (OIC), and an e-office file must be maintained to keep proper records.

As part of the "due diligence" process, officials are required to verify bank accounts for employees claiming exemptions. If the account balance is above Rs 5 lakh, they should confirm the details with the employer. For settlements, payments will be made through NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer).