हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
EPFO

EPFO updates 2.39 lakh Aadhaar, 5.26 lakh bank account in its subscribers UAN despite Covid Pendemic

Once this exercise is completed and seeded KYC details validated, the EPFO subscriber becomes empowered to avail services of EPFO through digital mode.

EPFO updates 2.39 lakh Aadhaar, 5.26 lakh bank account in its subscribers UAN despite Covid Pendemic

New Delhi: During the month of July 2020 EPFO has been successful in updating 2.39 lakh Aadhaar, 4.28 lakh mobile numbers and 5.26 lakh bank account in the uan of its subscribers.

“As the country faces the unprecedented challenge of the COVID 19 pandemic, the concept of social distancing has assumed immense importance. EPFO, as the principal social Security Organization in the country, has been striving hard, to provide unhindered services to its subscribers through digital mode with almost minimal contact,” the labour ministry has recently informed.

The organization, in its endeavor to extend the availability and reach of its online services, has been proactively updating its Know Your Customer (KYC) data to enable its subscribers in availing its services through online mode.

The KYC updation is a one time Process that helps in the identity verification of its subscribers through linking of the Universal Account Number (UAN) with the KYC details. Once this exercise is completed and seeded KYC details validated, the EPFO subscriber becomes empowered to avail services of EPFO through digital mode.

In order to safeguard its subscribers and its employees, the organization has consciously adopted a strategy for active focus on KYC updation of its subscribers, through deployment of its workforce on this crucial task as Work From Home activity.

“A large number of EPFO staff members are exclusively assigned the task of updating KYC, including rectification of the details as a WFH activity. This has been undertaken as a time bound exercise which has yielded very encouraging results. This KYC updation has helped tremendously in empowerment of EPFO subscribers for availing services of EPFO in digital mode and thus eliminating need for any kind of physical contact with any office of EPFO for its needs,” an official release said.

Tags:
EPFOProvident fundPFEmployee Provident FundKYCCOVID 19
Next
Story

Want to update EPFO KYC details online? Here is a step by step guide
  • 31,06,348Confirmed
  • 57,542Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M14S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: See what is the accusation of Sushant's father on Riya and the claims of Riya herself?