EPS pensioners alert! Step by step guide on how to get PPO number using bank a/c or PF number

New Delhi: Employees registered under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) are being provided with a 12-digit unique number or a code called Pension Payment Order (PPO) that helps them to get a pension after their retirement.

The Pension Payment Order is being allotted by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allots every employee who retires from any organisation.

Also, the Pension Payment Order status is provided by the Central Pension Accounting Office under the Ministry of Finance. Users can enter their 12 Digit PPO Number to check the status online.

Department of Pensions and Pensioners'' Welfare has successfully introduced the provision of e-PPO during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which came as a boon to several of the retiring officials who were getting superannuated during the lockdown period and were finding it difficult to physically receive the hard copy of their PPO.

This PPO number is also very handy when it comes to lodging your grievances. EPFO tweeted:

Here is how you can know your PPO number using bank account number or PF number

Visit EPFO official website: https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php



Click on Pensioners' Portal option available under online services on the homepage.



Select 'Know your PPO number' option.



Choose from two modes –either Bank Account Number or Member ID (PF Number).



Once you submit the details, the PPO number will be displayed on the screen.

The Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare has made a lot of reforms in the recent times regarding the electronic pension payment order that promises ease of living for senior citizens.